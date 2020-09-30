Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Melexis stock remained flat at $$82.91 during trading on Wednesday. Melexis has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $82.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLXSF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Melexis in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Melexis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

About Melexis

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company offers position, latch and switch, current, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders

Receive News & Ratings for Melexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit