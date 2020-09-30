Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Melexis stock remained flat at $$82.91 during trading on Wednesday. Melexis has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $82.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.60.

Get Melexis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLXSF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Melexis in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Melexis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company offers position, latch and switch, current, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Melexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.