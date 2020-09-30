Memetic / PepeCoin Price Up 29.1% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 52.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $319,758.65 and $484,099.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00642370 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005753 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $523.48 or 0.04838345 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000782 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

