Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) to report $7.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $8.50 million. Merus posted sales of $9.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $27.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $29.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.80 million, with estimates ranging from $27.68 million to $33.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 243.85%.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Merus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 189,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $2,105,126.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 146,754 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $1,724,359.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 538,311 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,776. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Merus by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Merus by 43.6% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,090,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Merus by 34.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,439,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after purchasing an additional 627,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRUS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,224. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $351.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

