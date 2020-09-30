Meter Governance (MTRG) Tops One Day Volume of $339,585.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Meter Governance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00005077 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $339,585.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00265619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00091718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.12 or 0.01617321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00182770 BTC.

Meter Governance Token Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

Meter Governance Token Trading

Meter Governance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

