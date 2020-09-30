Methes Energies International Ltd (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Short Interest Down 37.5% in September

Methes Energies International Ltd (OTCMKTS:MEIL) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MEIL remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,769. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Methes Energies International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

Get Methes Energies International alerts:

Methes Energies International Company Profile

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Methes Energies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methes Energies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.