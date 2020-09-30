MGM China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,600 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the August 31st total of 990,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,606.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of MGM China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of MGM China stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. MGM China has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $1.76.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, and the related hotel and resort facilities; and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

