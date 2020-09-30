MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) Trading Down 1.9%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $19.91. Approximately 4,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

