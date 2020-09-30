Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT (LON:MIG) Trading Down 3.6%

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT PLC (LON:MIG)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.86). Approximately 4,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.90).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 67.37.

About Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT (LON:MIG)

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT plc, formerly Matrix Income & Growth 2 VCT plc, is a venture capital trust (VCT), investing primarily in established, unquoted companies. The objective of the Company is to provide investors with a regular income stream, arising both from the income generated by companies selected for the portfolio and from realizing any growth in capital.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.