Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Receives $45.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 19.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 99,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,032. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $811.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 1.61. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

