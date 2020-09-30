Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,800 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the August 31st total of 458,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:MOG.A traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.60. 91,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,641. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average is $53.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Moog has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $95.93.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $657.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.10 million. Moog had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Moog will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Moog in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Moog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Moog in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

