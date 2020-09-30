Morpheus Labs (MITX) Achieves Market Cap of $6.15 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, FCoin, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00268701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00040756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00092579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.41 or 0.01613138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00180262 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,665,500 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Liquid and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.