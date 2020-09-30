Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $31.89. 39,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

