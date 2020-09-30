Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Multi-collateral DAI has a market cap of $121.36 million and $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042727 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.25 or 0.05273217 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009243 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00058111 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033377 BTC.

About Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

