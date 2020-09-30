MyWish (WISH) Market Capitalization Reaches $500,265.34

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 38.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar. One MyWish token can currently be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a total market cap of $500,265.34 and $2,365.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042788 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $574.63 or 0.05315863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056906 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033791 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,544,111 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

