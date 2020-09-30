Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Down 54.3% in September

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the August 31st total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nabtesco stock remained flat at $$29.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.43. Nabtesco has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $624.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nabtesco will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabtesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

