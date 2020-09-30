NanoXplore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NanoXplore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the August 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on NanoXplore in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS NNXPF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.46. 49,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,554. NanoXplore has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

