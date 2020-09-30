National American University Holdngs Inc (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Short Interest Update

National American University Holdngs Inc (OTCMKTS:NAUH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NAUH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. 233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,632. National American University Holdngs has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.
National American University Holdngs Company Profile
