National American University Holdngs Inc (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Short Interest Update

National American University Holdngs Inc (OTCMKTS:NAUH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

National American University Holdngs stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. 233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,632. National American University Holdngs has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.

National American University Holdngs Company Profile

National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.

