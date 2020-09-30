National American University Holdngs Inc (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Short Interest Update

National American University Holdngs Inc (OTCMKTS:NAUH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
National American University Holdngs stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. 233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,632. National American University Holdngs has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.
National American University Holdngs Company Profile
