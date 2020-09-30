National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Short Interest Update

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,200 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the August 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NGG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.81. 21,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,286. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the second quarter worth $1,499,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth $850,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in National Grid by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in National Grid by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 4,432.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 309,073 shares during the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

