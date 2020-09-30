National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Short Interest Update

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,200 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the August 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
NGG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.
Shares of NYSE NGG traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.81. 21,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,286. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.37.
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.
