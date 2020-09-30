Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE NNA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,379. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.89.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.72). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $108.77 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.