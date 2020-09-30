Nebulas 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.81 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $19.94 million and $2.81 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, Binance and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042727 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.25 or 0.05273217 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009243 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00058111 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033377 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,514,366 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Binance, Neraex, Huobi, OKEx, LBank, BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

