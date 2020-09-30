NEM (XEM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26.99 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, NEM has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One NEM coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001078 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Coinbe, Liquid and Livecoin. NEM has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $26.99 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About NEM

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Cryptomate, Coinbe, Bithumb, YoBit, OKEx, CoinTiger, Binance, Cryptopia, Crex24, Livecoin, B2BX, COSS, Upbit, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Bitbns, Kryptono, Zaif, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Kuna, Liquid, Bittrex, Koineks, Huobi, Indodax, BTC Trade UA, Poloniex, Iquant and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

