Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Short Interest Up 78.6% in September

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NBCO remained flat at $$0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Neon Bloom has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.60.
About Neon Bloom
See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Neon Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Bloom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.