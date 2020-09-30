Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Short Interest Up 78.6% in September

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NBCO remained flat at $$0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Neon Bloom has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

About Neon Bloom

Neon Bloom, Inc is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

