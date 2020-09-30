Neutron Trading 19.4% Higher This Week (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $126,426.44 and approximately $18.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000408 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002207 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neutron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

