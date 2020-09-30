New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) will announce sales of $65.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.34 million and the highest is $65.59 million. New Mountain Finance reported sales of $72.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $270.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $270.73 million to $270.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $262.02 million, with estimates ranging from $261.64 million to $262.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $65.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 17.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 656,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.22. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

