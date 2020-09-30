New Year Bull Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week (NYB)

New Year Bull (CURRENCY:NYB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. New Year Bull has a market capitalization of $43,800.68 and approximately $66,797.00 worth of New Year Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, New Year Bull has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One New Year Bull token can currently be bought for about $0.0730 or 0.00000675 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00268701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00040756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00092579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.41 or 0.01613138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00180262 BTC.

New Year Bull Token Profile

New Year Bull’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000 tokens. The official website for New Year Bull is www.newyearbull.com . The official message board for New Year Bull is medium.com/@newyearbull

New Year Bull Token Trading

New Year Bull can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New Year Bull directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New Year Bull should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy New Year Bull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

