Nibble Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (NBXC)

Nibble (CURRENCY:NBXC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Nibble coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nibble has a market capitalization of $487.69 and $10.00 worth of Nibble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nibble has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Nibble Coin Profile

Nibble (NBXC) is a coin. Nibble’s total supply is 2,265,259 coins and its circulating supply is 265,259 coins. The official website for Nibble is www.nibble-nibble.com

Nibble Coin Trading

Nibble can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nibble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nibble should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nibble using one of the exchanges listed above.

