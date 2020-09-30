NightFood Hldg Inc (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Up 90.8% in September

NightFood Hldg Inc (OTCMKTS:NGTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 90.8% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NGTF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 100,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,286. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. NightFood has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.44.
About NightFood
