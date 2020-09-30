NightFood Hldg Inc (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Up 90.8% in September

NightFood Hldg Inc (OTCMKTS:NGTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 90.8% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGTF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 100,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,286. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. NightFood has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.44.

About NightFood

NightFood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NightFood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes snack products for evening consumption in the United States. It provides nutrition bars through online commerce, as well as traditional retail distribution. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

