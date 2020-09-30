NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NNCHY stock remained flat at $$50.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NNCHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

