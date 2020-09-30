Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NROM opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Noble Roman’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 7.77%.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza, pasta, salads, sub sandwiches, and other related menu items.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit