Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NROM opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Noble Roman’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 7.77%.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza, pasta, salads, sub sandwiches, and other related menu items.

