Noir Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Noir has a market capitalization of $180,318.02 and approximately $319.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Noir has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00269023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00040435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00091988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.92 or 0.01599643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00179219 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,357,133 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.