Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Posts Earnings Results

Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (27.70) (($0.36)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Northbridge Industrial Services stock remained flat at $GBX 83 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 1-year low of GBX 62.16 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 million and a P/E ratio of -103.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.09.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and hires containerized transformers and switchgears, and temporary packaged substations.

