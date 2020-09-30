Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.97 Million

Brokerages expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) to report $83.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.90 million and the highest is $109.05 million. Northern Oil and Gas reported sales of $233.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year sales of $332.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.40 million to $391.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $504.95 million, with estimates ranging from $425.50 million to $610.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 40.47%. The company had revenue of ($51.97) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.98 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOG. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NOG stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. 573,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,330. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

