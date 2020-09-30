Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CFO Sells $1,965,660.09 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CFO John Trizzino sold 18,321 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $1,965,660.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,193,694.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Trizzino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, John Trizzino sold 42,788 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $6,365,998.64.

Novavax stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,835,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,376,472. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.08.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVAX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.21.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

