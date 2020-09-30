Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III Sells 24,750 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 24,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $2,729,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,856.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NVAX stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,835,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,376,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.08. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $189.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at $1,419,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 156.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after buying an additional 296,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 41.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 116,715 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Novavax by 80.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.21.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.