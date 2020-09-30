NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Up 55.2% in September

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.61. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $66.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.56.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $494.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.01 million. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 20.73%. Equities analysts expect that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVZMY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

