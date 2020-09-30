NPCoin Market Capitalization Hits $2.05 Million (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. NPCoin has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $2,919.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00047733 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.