NS Solutions Corporation (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NS Solutions Corporation (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the August 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NS Solutions stock remained flat at $$28.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21. NS Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

Get NS Solutions alerts:

NS Solutions Company Profile

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.