Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $53,138.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Koinex, Huobi and Binance. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $3.80 million and $53,138.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,017,757,766 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Ethfinex, Bitrue, Bittrex, WazirX, Upbit, Koinex, BITBOX, CoinBene, IDEX, Zebpay, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

