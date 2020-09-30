Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the August 31st total of 293,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,814. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,495 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

