Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Short Interest Down 45.5% in September

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

NXR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. 1,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,507. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

