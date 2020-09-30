Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the August 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NXQ traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,094. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

