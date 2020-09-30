Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:EVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the August 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 606,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,498,754.90. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,208,471 shares of company stock worth $6,930,675.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 107,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the period.

NYSE:EVF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.87. 99,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,606. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from Nuveen Senior Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.