Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Up 91.9% in September

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the August 31st total of 20,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NES stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,016. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.47 million during the quarter.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company's services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas in the Bakken, Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville shale areas.

