ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.76 on Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00007008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $61,131.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00050327 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,797.22 or 0.99884918 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001626 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000730 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00152678 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

