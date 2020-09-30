Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.21. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 13.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,045,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 122,411 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 965,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 219,040 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 29,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 338,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSBC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. 75,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,750. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $222.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

