OneRoot Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.10 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and $1.10 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042840 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.20 or 0.05270002 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009255 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00056981 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00033859 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

RNT is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

