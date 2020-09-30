Ontology Market Cap Reaches $480.47 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00005902 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, Huobi, OKEx and Bitbns. Ontology has a total market cap of $480.47 million and $102.30 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00021632 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 751,872,993 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Bibox, BCEX, Indodax, Huobi, OKEx, Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns, HitBTC, Upbit, BitMart, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

