Open Platform Trading Down 9% This Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded down 9% against the dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $914,436.19 and approximately $164,445.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00270231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00092096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.01596828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00178902 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

