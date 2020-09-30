Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OPK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th.

In related news, VP Steven D. Rubin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Opko Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Opko Health by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 333,155 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Opko Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Opko Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Opko Health by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 284,200 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,547,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,665,599. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.06. Opko Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.57 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Opko Health will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit