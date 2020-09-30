Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OPK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th.

In related news, VP Steven D. Rubin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Opko Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Opko Health by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 333,155 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Opko Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Opko Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Opko Health by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 284,200 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,547,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,665,599. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.06. Opko Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.57 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Opko Health will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

